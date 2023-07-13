Born and raised in San Mateo, Roy was a Union Painter working between SF and S.V. Roy fell in love with the foothills where he spent many years in the Sonora area until moving to Humboldt County. While in the foothills Roy explored every creek, lake, waterfall, rock formation. He loved sharing these hidden gems with his nieces and nephews. Roy was full of real life stories. An avid music lover, with a harmonica always near by. He could name any song or movie. Survived by his twin Vern (Diane), brothers Mark and Robert, Sister Nanda (Amaral) and many nieces and nephews. Roy summed up his life as one big cowboy song. So long Roy, we’ll miss you.
