Cherished wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and beloved friend to many, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 of complications from COVID-19 pneumonia. The daughter of the late Agnes and Henry Hoell, she was born in Green Bay, WI where she was the youngest of four children (her late siblings William, Eugene and Gerry). She grew up surrounded by the nurturing of a small-town community. She attended Cathedral Elementary, followed by St. Joseph’s Academy, where she was the president of the class of 1948. Following high school she worked as assistant to the (only) public health nurse of Brown County, WI, an experience that would influence her work later in life. It was out at her family’s cottage on Green Bay that she met David Rushka, and they were married on December 26, 1953. Rosemary and Dave moved out to San Francisco and raised their family in the Daly City area. She and Dave were married for 58 years until his passing in 2012.
For many years Rosemary’s main roles were those of devoted wife, mother, and school/church volunteer. She was president of the Holy Angels (Colma) Womens’ Guild in 1969. She loved hiking, sewing, cooking, sailing on SF Bay, playing violin and entertaining – all with a sense of humor and a rosy smile.
At age 45 she decided it was time to go to college and in 1980, graduated magna cum laude from SF State University with a degree in Health Education. Rosemary was immediately hired by the American Academy of Ophthalmology in SF as their Health Information Coordinator, a career she enjoyed for twenty years. During her years at the AAO she thrived on the professional camaraderie, travel and intellectual stimulation.
Upon retirement, Rosemary was always active – taking more classes (golf, piano, Fromm Institute with friend GenThompson); traveling around the USA and world with Dave, family and friends; volunteering her time as a board member of North County Mental Health and the Assistance League of San Mateo. She enjoyed all the Bay Area cultural scene has to offer, Bible studies and lunches with her Holy Angels girlfriends and, most importantly, spending time with her nine grand children and great-grandchild. For the past two years Rosemary resided at Sterling Court in San Mateo, where she made many new friends, entertained her family, and was an eager attendant of the concerts, local trips and walking group.
She will always be remembered for her adventurous spirit, her devotion to family and church, and her aforementioned sweet demeanor.
Rosemary will be missed by her three children, Mary Rushka, (Lee) Shoop, Joseph (Roberta) and John (Karen) Rushka; grandchildren Patrick (Evgenia), Devin and Laurel Shoop; Alex, Alyssa and Emily Rushka; Joseph, Michael and Katie Rushka; great-granddaughter Abigail Shoop; sister-in-law Jane (Alfred) Salogga; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends throughout the United States.
To honor Rosemary, a celebration of life will be held on a date, yet to be determined, when we can all gather. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of San Mateo, the San Francisco Symphony or Doctors Without Borders.
Committal will take place in the Hoell Family burial site in Green Bay, WI. The family wishes to thank the brave, kind doctors and nurses of Kaiser Hospital, SSF for their care of Rosemary during her brief illness.
