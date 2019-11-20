October 17, 1931 – November 12, 2019
Rosemarie Kathleen Capaccioli passed away peacefully in her San Mateo home on November 12, 2019 at the age of 88.
Rosemarie was a loving mother of three daughters: Rose, Aladina and Annamarie. A wonderful grandmother of nine adoring grandchildren: Clare, Kyle, Ellen, Kira, Abby, Evan, Garrett, Chris and Maria.
Rosemarie was born October 17, 1931 to Frank and Rose Sharpe in San Francisco. Rosemarie grew up with her older sister and brother, Frances and Jack in the Mission District of San Francisco. She attended Immaculate Conception Academy and City College. In her twenties she married and supported her husband while he attended law school. After raising her daughters, Rosemarie was a dedicated Catholic Social Service volunteer for 35 years.
There will be a Irish wake at a later date. Donations in Rosemarie’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org
