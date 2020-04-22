After a short illness, Ron passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family, on the morning of March 22, 2020. He was 87.
Ron was born to Edmund and Marie Munier in Oakland, CA on April 18, 1932. He attended Fremont High where he was the MVP of the Track and Field Team his senior year. After High School he enlisted with the Marines where he served as an airplane mechanic in the Korean War.
Following his honorable discharge from the marines he married Fay Christy. They eventually settled in Foster City where they resided for over 35 years. They remained married until her passing in 2013. Ron worked for Mission Linens until 1962 and shortly thereafter joined the San Mateo Fire Department enjoying a long assiduous 28-year career. Ron’s many fellow firefighters remember him as an “Honest, decent, wholesome man. He was a real firefighter who was an outstanding mentor to so many of us. Ron was an all-around great guy.”
In addition to serving his Country and Community he and Fay fostered numerous children for over 20-years, many that remain a part of our family. Ron exemplified everything that he lived for—Son, Marine, Husband, Father, Firefighter, and Friend. He will be sorely missed by all.
After his retirement he and Fay moved to Grass Valley where he spent time in his wood shop and simply enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere the area had to offer. In 2011 they returned to San Mateo to have easier access to healthcare for Fay who suffered from Alzheimers. In typical fashion he took care of her until her passing.
In recent years Ron enjoyed frequent visits with family and friends, dinners at the San Mateo Elks Lodge and became somewhat of a wine enthusiast. He enjoyed the Fire Fighters Chili Cook Off each year, as well as the annual family BBQ on the Fourth of July and Holiday get togethers. We will forever miss his homemade Christmas cards.
Ron is survived by his son Dan, (Valerie), daughter Bon Marie, four grandchildren, Dorian, Jaron, Beau, Allie Jo and one great grandchild Myla, as well as several foster children.
Service arrangements will be made at the earliest possible time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.