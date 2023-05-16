Ronald De Lora, husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother, passed on March 28, 2023. He was 90 years old and a long-time resident of San Carlos.
Ron was born in New York and was the oldest of five children. After high school, he joined the Air Force, serving in the Korean War. After the Air Force, he was a civilian contractor for the Air Force which took him to many areas of the United States, and ultimately landed him in Alaska. While there he flew with the bush pilots to install microwave stations in the Aleutian Islands.
His interest in all things mechanical and electronic, brought him to Lenkurt Electronics in San Carlos. His love of gadgets made him the go-to person among his friends with any computer questions.
Ron was active in many community groups including Squires Club, SIRS (Sons In Retirement), the Kiwanis Club of San Carlos, the San Carlos Lions Club, and served the last few years on the board of the San Carlos Adult Community Center. He was also very active with the San Carlos Chicken’s Ball, working tirelessly on the backstage crew, serving as co-chair with his wife, Susan, for the 1984 Ball. For many years he was the head call boy for the Ball and the Kiwanis Show ensuring performers made it to the stage on time! His love of theater started in Alaska as a member of the stage crew for the Anchorage Community Theatre.
He was married for 48 years to Susan Grace De Lora (Vangrove; who passed away in 2001); and is survived by his children, Karen, Tom (Kim), and David (Wendy). He was happiest when he was with his kids and grandkids, and was the proud grandfather to Matthew, Sydney, and Anna. While his sisters Carrie and Sharon preceded him in passing, he is also survived by his sister Delores, and brother Richie (Barbara), and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on May 19, 2023, at St. Charles Church in San Carlos.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Ron De Lora in care of Friends of SCACC (San Carlos Adult Community Center), 601 Chestnut Street, San Carlos, CA 94070 (URL:friendsoftheacc.org/donate).
