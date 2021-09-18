It is with great sorrow that the family of Rodney G. Pearce announces his passing on Monday, September 6, 2021 at the age of 73.
Rod loved his family and friends with all his heart and he was deeply loved in return. His passion was restoring and collecting custom and high-performance race cars and was known by his many friends as “The RODFATHER”!
During his race career, he was a participant in NHRA Top Sportsman and Super Comp, West Coast ProMod and American Drag Racing League (ADRL).
Rod’s career accomplishment highlights include:
2007 – Winner WCOPM Fox Hunt, Sacramento, CA
2008 – Champion WCPM Pepsi Nightfire Nationals, Boise, ID. This is where he received his first prestigious “Wally” trophy.
2009 – Runner-up, WCPM SIR, Tucson, AZ¬
Current record holder Nitrous Car @ Sacramento Raceway – 6.23ET/231MPH
Although it has been over a decade since his last race, Rod never lost his appreciation for horsepower, or the beauty of a classic 1957 Chevy Belair.
Rod’s cars were featured in many European and American publications, most recently in the September 2020 issue of Good Guys Gazette.
Rod loved the music from the 50’s and 60’s, and played Bass guitar in his High School garage band, The Knight Riders.
While attending San Francisco State University, Rod earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and a Master’s Degree in Taxation, enabling him to excel in finance and become a very successful entrepreneur. With his professional business acumen, he was always willing and able to consult and assist others in their personal and professional matters, enabling them to achieve extraordinary results.
Rod and his wife, Ronda, enjoyed sharing their lovely home with friends and family, generously hosting many events that will never be forgotten by those in attendance.
For a man who didn’t enjoy flying, he truly looked forward to trips with his wife and with his three grandchildren. Their travels led them to various cities throughout the US and abroad, including Spain, France, Italy, Montenegro, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada, and Mexico.
Rod is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Ronda, his daughter Jamie Dickinson, daughter Jennifer Robinson, son-in-law Robert Robinson, granddaughters Morgan Dickinson and Kylie Robinson, grandson Pearce Robinson, great granddaughter, Rylee Rae, sister Sandra Lucchesi, and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Katherine (Kay) Larsen-Turner, brother Fred Larsen and stepsister Diane Barnes.
Rod was very deeply loved by so many people and his departure to heaven has left a hole in our lives and an ache in our hearts. He will continue to be loved, cherished, and deeply missed, and will stay in our hearts and memories forever.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution-honoring Rod to the research of Dr. Uri Ladabaum at Stanford Medicine. Donation checks may be made payable to Stanford University with a memo note of “In Memory of Rodney Pearce for the research of Dr. Uri Ladabaum” and mailed to P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309-0466. Gifts may be made online at memorial.stanford.edu. Click on Stanford Medicine, and in the special instructions line please note “For the research of Dr. Uri Ladabaum” and in the options section mark the gift is in memory of Rodney Pearce.
Visitation will be held September 21, 2021 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m., Miller Funeral Home, 507 Scott Street, Folsom, CA 95630. Go online to millerfuneralhomefolsom.tributecenteronline.com for more information.
