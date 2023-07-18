Robert “Rob” Joseph Pitocchi was born in San Francisco, California on April 4, 1966, to the parents of Robert and Janice Pitocchi. Rob passed away of natural causes peacefully, surrounded by his family on June 15, 2023.
Rob enjoyed fast cars and loud music. He would often fill his SS Chevelle with friends, blast the stereo, and cruise the El Camino. His favorite pastime was working on cars and the family boat “Bad Habit.” Rob also enjoyed watching football. Everyone knew his favorite team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.