At rest on November 3, 2021. Loving son of Malcolm Roe McCormick and Beatrice Duggan-Ireland, a native son to San Francisco.
Bob was a veteran of the Korean conflict and served for 21 months in the Army infantry. He was a beloved teacher at Carlmont High School in Belmont for 40 years. His many friends and former students were blessed by his friendship and void in his loss.
Friends are invited to attend a visitation at Crippen & Flynn Mortuary in Belmont on Sunday, November 14 at 5:00 p.m. A full mass to be held at St. Charles Parish in San Carlos on Monday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m. Reception to follow.
Burial will be private at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Morgan Hill.
Donations preferred for the homeless to Shelter Network of San Mateo, 415 2nd Ave., San Mateo, CA 94401.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.