Robert Blincoe was born in Fort Scott, Kansas. He was raised in a loving home. Robert served in the US Army and was proud of our country.
Robert attended the University of Kansas where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Gibson. They were married January 27, 1950. Robert would say many times, “I am the most fortunate person in the world.” His greatest fortune was the life Marilyn and he made together.
At 22, Robert accepted employment with the William Volker Company and moved his family to Seattle. In 1959, Volker invited him to take a position in the company’s headquarters office in Burlingame.
Robert and Marilyn began taking care of foster babies, a family mission that would continue for 50 years.
On February 4, 2023 his great heart stopped beating. He was 95 years old. He is survived by five of his children—Robert, Carl, Mark, Kris and Nicole—and their families, 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his older sister, Elizabeth. His wife, Marilyn, and daughter, Patricia, preceded him in death.
All are welcome at Robert M. Blincoe’s memorial service Sunday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Presbyterian Church of Lodi, dessert following.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.