Robert Mario (Bob) Salvarezza 93, of Hillsborough, CA passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022 after a brief illness. Bob was born to Mario and Rose (Spadoni) Salvarezza in Mount Zion Hospital in San Francisco on August 25, 1928. He was raised in San Francisco in North Beach along with his sister Muriel. After graduating from Galileo High School, Bob joined the Army and fought in the Korean Conflict.
Upon completion of his service, Bob returned to San Francisco and began his career working with his father on Fisherman’s Wharf. Bob’s first job was at his dad’s company named “Fisherman’s Supply.” In 1946, Bob and his father formed a partnership and began a new company called “Coast Marine,” which still exists today under the name “Coast Marine and Industrial Supply.” Their company flourished in the Bay Area and earned a reputation for safety and for quality products. In 1988, the family, now joined by Bob’s wife Alice, opened “Oceans West Marine and Supply.” Oceans West is located in San Diego and also is still in business.
Bob is survived by his granddaughter Amanda, many nieces and nephews, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alice, daughter Debora LoBou, and sister Muriel Gavin.
Bob was close to his family and had many friends. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and boating at the family summerhouse on Strawberry Point. Later on, he developed a passion for golf and loved to play both in Boulder Creek, CA and at the Peninsula Golf Course.
Robert Salvarezza will be remembered for his deep work ethic, his commitment to making strong, safe ladders and his devotion to his family and friends. In his final days, Bob was lovingly cared for by Amanda Devlin and Chris Clark.
Vigil will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022. Both services will be held at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow funeral service at Gate of Heaven, Los Altos, CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to: CHP 11-99 Foundation or The Veterans Home of California in Yountville.
