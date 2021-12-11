Robert Lee Fraser, 95, peacefully left this earthly world to join his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy, on November 19, 2021. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend — he is missed by many.
Born January 25, 1926, in Huntington Park, CA, to Roy Robert Fraser and Viola Elizabeth (Lang) Fraser, he resided in Seattle, WA, and San Mateo, CA, during his youth. He graduated high school from San Rafael Naval Academy, after which he served in the Merchant Marines, later furthering his studies at San Mateo City College, before earning a Bachelor’s Degree from San Jose State University and an MBA from USC. He was also a veteran of the US Army. He built a career in the food industry that spanned almost 40 years.
Married to Dorothy Madeline Gibson on July 5, 1952, he was the proud father to Rick (Nicole) and Cheri (Kevin Angel). An avid gardener, he was active for many years with the Peninsula Orchid Society and the San Francisco Geranium Society. Always the salesman, Bob also grew and sold orchids and geraniums at the Redwood City Farmer’s Market. For many years he was a member of Redwood City Elks Lodge #1991, while later in life, he was a member of the SIRS (Sons in Retirement). He lived in Redwood City, making many lifelong friends, for over 57 years, before moving to Foster City in 2017, and finally returning to Redwood City in 2021.
He was predeceased by his parents, loving wife, and adored grandson, Niccolaus, who passed away much too soon in 2019. He is survived by his children Rick and Cheri, grandsons Greg and Chris, granddaughter Jordan, and great-grandsons Michael, Easton, and Ryker.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Pius Catholic Church, 1100 Woodside Road, Redwood City, CA at 1:30 p.m., Monday, December 13, 2021, with committal at Skylawn Memorial Park, San Mateo. Reception for family and friends to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org) or a charity of your choice. Services are being cared for by Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, in Redwood City.
