Robert passed away in a local hospital on December 6, 2022 due to cardiac complications.  Bob, also known as Skip, was born in New York, but moved to California as a young boy to live with his Aunt Dorothy and her family.  Following high school, Robert served in the Navy, where he developed a love of war ships.  While he pursued a few different career opportunities over the years, his primary focus was civil engineering.  He also loved working with cars, and frequented car shows over the years as often as possible.  In 1985 he married Lynda Meiswinkel and they remained married until her death in 2010.  Robert was a very kind, loyal, intelligent, artistic, and giving man, and will be greatly missed.  He was preceded in death by his parents (Robert Smith and Irene Muller), his Aunt Dorothy (Smith) and Uncle Robert Myers, cousin Robert Aubrey Myers, and his wife Lynda (Meiswinkel) Smith.  He is survived by his sister Marian (Smith) Osborne, cousin Henry (Hank) Myers and family, and niece Sharon Osborne.  His remains have been placed at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription