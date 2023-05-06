Robert passed away in a local hospital on December 6, 2022 due to cardiac complications. Bob, also known as Skip, was born in New York, but moved to California as a young boy to live with his Aunt Dorothy and her family. Following high school, Robert served in the Navy, where he developed a love of war ships. While he pursued a few different career opportunities over the years, his primary focus was civil engineering. He also loved working with cars, and frequented car shows over the years as often as possible. In 1985 he married Lynda Meiswinkel and they remained married until her death in 2010. Robert was a very kind, loyal, intelligent, artistic, and giving man, and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents (Robert Smith and Irene Muller), his Aunt Dorothy (Smith) and Uncle Robert Myers, cousin Robert Aubrey Myers, and his wife Lynda (Meiswinkel) Smith. He is survived by his sister Marian (Smith) Osborne, cousin Henry (Hank) Myers and family, and niece Sharon Osborne. His remains have been placed at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma, CA.
