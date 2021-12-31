Emmett was born in San Francisco, the youngest of 7. Emmett had a great love for the outdoors, was an avid backpacker and runner. Trained WWII fighter pilot. He was known for his love of family, storytelling and dry sense of humor. Survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Betty (nee Geoghegan). Children: Predeceased by son, Terence Phillip. Surviving children: Madelyne and Elizabeth; Grandchildren: Travis, Chase, Cassie, Chloe and Hunter.
A funeral mass will be held on January 8, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Angels Church, Burlingame, CA 94010.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to https://act.sierraclub.org/ in Emmett’s name.
