Rita M. Vogel

June 23, 1922 – November 14, 2019
Rita Maria (Tollini) Vogel passed away peacefully on November 14 at the age of 97. Born in San Francisco in 1922, Rita was the daughter of Italian immigrants Maddalena and Dominic Tollini. She grew up in the Russian Hill neighborhood and attended St. Brigid Elementary and High Schools.
After graduation she enrolled at UC Berkeley, where she met the love of her life, Warren. They dated during their years at Cal, enjoyed Rita’s sorority and Warren’s fraternity activities together and began their 76 year marriage five months after graduation in November 1943. They settled in San Carlos in 1948 and started their family. They spent the last fifty years living in their home in Menlo Park.
Rita loved to cook, travel, play golf and accompany Warren trout fishing, but her finest talent was as an artist. She began to paint seriously in 1967 and soon earned “best of show recognition” and other honors for her work. She was a versatile artist whose preferred medium was oils and many of her paintings were displayed in various art galleries throughout the Bay Area.
Rita was happiest when she was with her family. She was the quintessential example of wife, mother and grandmother. Rita provided the gifts of love, confidence, encouragement and someone to talk with to her husband, children and grandchildren.
Survived by her husband Warren, sons Randy and Scott, daughter-in-law Irene, and grandchildren Kenny (fiancée Pia Saavedra), Jeffrey and Steven. She will be greatly missed by her loving caregivers Milika Aukafolau and Loisi Alatini.
Interment services will be private. Donations in her named may be made to St. Francis Center, 151 Buckingham Avenue, Redwood City CA 94063 or to the Vogel Family Endowed Scholarship at Junipero Serra High School, 451 W. 20th Avenue, San Mateo CA 94403.
