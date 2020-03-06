Richard Duane Mills, of South San Francisco, entered into rest March 1, 2020, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Mary Mills since 1951. Loving father of Marty Fong (Allen); Laurie Miille (Gerard); Janette Orlando (Donald); Janine Hernandez (Scott). He is survived by 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Richard was proud of his military service in the U.S. Navy during WW II and the Korean War. He worked for Bank of America for 40 years and was an active member of public service work and contributed to a lasting, positive impact on the community. Instead of flowers, the family prefers donations to the American Heart Association. Private services will be held.
