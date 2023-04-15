Richard Lee McAllister passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 in Burlingame, CA. He was 82 years old. Beloved husband of 61 years to Doreen McAllister (nee Stagnaro) and loving father to Christine. Richard was born on June 13, 1940 to James and Mildred McAllister and grew up in Washington state. He left home at 17 to join the Navy. He met his wife Doreen on a blind date and was married two years later. Richard is the proud grandfather to Leilani, Hayden, Mya, Myles and Dakota and the father in law to Amy of Tucson, AZ. He is preceded by sons Richard and James and siblings Hannah, Cindy and Bob. He is the brother to Gene (Sherry) and the brother-in-law to Linda and John Panigada. Richard is also survived by many nieces and nephews across the U.S. Richard volunteered for the Boy Scouts and was the coach of his kids softball and soccer teams. Richard was a diesel machinist and his career spanned over 40 years with Shoreline Diesel in SSF and local union 1414. He could be seen walking his dog, Kiwi, around the Crestmoor neighborhood in San Bruno. Richard faced several medical issues with determination and fight until he couldn’t anymore. He loved his family and will be missed forever by his family.
Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 after 4:00 p.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Committal will be on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at Golden Gate National Cemetery in San Bruno.
