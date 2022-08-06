Richard “Dick” Evans Coykendall passed away peacefully on August 2. Born in Bayonne, NJ Dick excelled in academics and extracurricular activities. After high school, Dick attended Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. As an Engineering student he concurrently enlisted in a Cooperative Engineering Program with General Electric, enrolled in Air Force ROTC, and served as House Manager for his TKE fraternity. Upon graduation with a Mechanical Engineering degree, he was immediately employed by the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA), but the Air Force called him into service as the Korean conflict hastened the need for American air power. As a test engineer, Dick oversaw technical details for the J47-17 engine, the first jet engine to be controlled electronically.
Dick was then enthusiastically hired by United Airlines in 1955 immediately after his Air Force service commitment. Over an incredible 47-year career he worked primarily in flight engineering, supporting the company’s acquisition of Boeing 727, 737, 767, and Airbus airplanes. As a technical expert on requirements, he also served by appointment as a member of a Congressional Advisory Committee on Aeronautics concerning standards in the furtherance of transport aircraft development.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.