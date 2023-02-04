Major Richard (Dick) Bojack, USAF (Ret.) passed away on January 4, 2023. A wonderfully kind, generous, adventurous, and always friendly person, Dick was a self-described “outdoorsy guy” who enjoyed running, skiing, hiking, camping, and photography. Dick was born on February 26, 1943, in San Diego, California to parents Richard and Alice S. Bojack. Dick grew up participating in Boy Scouts, holding a paper route for many years, fishing, and flying (and blowing up) model rockets and airplanes with his best friend Bob Jones. Dick participated in ROTC and obtained a BA in accounting from San Diego State. After college, Dick joined the Air Force; his favorite postings were in Montana, Germany, and Utah. After a 20-year military career, Dick returned to California where he worked for Lockheed Martin, including work on the Hubble Space Telescope. In 1982, on a ski lift, Dick met Audrey Daines, who would become his partner and wife of nearly 39 years. Together, they shared and raised their dearly beloved son Douglas Bojack. Dick treasured fatherhood and was an active volunteer in PTA, Boy Scouts, and soccer coaching and put his handyman skills to use by building high school theater sets and an amazing treehouse. Dick’s career meanwhile took a numismatic turn that echoed his childhood coin collecting; he ended his career working at the San Francisco Mint and became one of the leading contributors to the "Where's George?" currency tracking project. In his final retirement, Dick could be found at home with a spade and baseball cap, working in the yard and always eager to exchange gardening talk with neighbors and passersby. You could also find him out-and-about attending theater performances or on travel adventures. In more recent years he proudly added his daughter-in-law Salwa Bojack (née Haddad) and adorable granddaughter Celeste Bojack to his inner circle of love.
