Raymond Charles Barranti, 92, cherished father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away on September 20, 2021. Raymond is survived by his 3 sons, Ken, Craig (Nanette), Ray (Tracy); his grandchildren, Brian (Hayley), Melissa (Elliott), Kevin (Ursula), Kristen, Ray; great grandchildren, Emma, Esme, and Jackson; brother Sam (Rita).
Raymond was loved by many and will always be remembered. Raymond was married to his lifelong love, Inez Barranti in September of 1950. He was a veteran of the Korean war. His first job was with his father, Sam, in the family owned B & B produce business and then he was a partner in the Arguello supermarket in SF. He also worked at Nick’s Deli in San Mateo for many years.
Contributions in memory of Raymond, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
