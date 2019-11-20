June 15, 1938 – November 17, 2019
In loving memory of Ramona Rita Parenti born June 15th 1938 died peacefully in her home on Sunday November 17th at 7am. Ramona has one surviving sister Norma Jean Olson and proceeding in death sisters Gloria Kelley and June Barrena. Ramona is loved by her surviving 10 nieces and nephews and one brother-in-law.
The funeral service will be held on November 21st at 12 o’clock pm at Crippen and Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City Ca.
Immediately following the service, Ramona’s burial will be held at “Our Lady of the Pillar Cemetery” in Half Moon Bay.
