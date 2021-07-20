Ralph passed away at the age of 57 after a brave 3-year fight with colon cancer. He was able to spend his last month at his longtime home in Redwood City, under the loving care and in the constant company of his husband Mark Bartholomew, his devoted partner of more than 30 years.
Ralph was raised by his parents Henry and Joyce, along with his older brothers Jim and Mike, in Elmhurst, Illinois, where he graduated as valedictorian of York High School. He went on to Stanford University, where he obtained a BA in Communications and made lifelong friends.
After graduation, Ralph did not stray far, living on the Peninsula and embarking on a highly successful career in software sales. Ralph rose to VP and C-level positions at a variety of companies, including CA, Macrovision, SparkPost, and most recently Aurea Software, from which he retired in May. Ralph was an inspiring leader and mentor to his many colleagues and team members, and he also supported his peers throughout the industry, as a founder and longtime board member of the Silicon Valley Executive VP Sales Forum.
In addition to being hard-working and dedicated in his career, Ralph built a beautiful life with his husband Mark. Together they created a lovely home and garden with their beloved pets, and they fulfilled all their dreams in their travels around the world. Ralph’s bright spirit, energy, and positivity will be long remembered and greatly missed by his many friends and loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services will be held July 30 at 9 a.m., with a viewing July 29 from 6-8 p.m., at Alta Mesa Funeral Home, 695 Arastradero Road in Palo Alto. A virtual guestbook will be available for signing at https://www.altamesafuneralhome.com/.
