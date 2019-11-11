Philip William Graham passed away peacefully at his home in San Mateo on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the age of 61. He is pre-deceased by his parents, William and Astrid Graham of Burlingame, and brother-in-law, Robert Stock.
He is survived by daughter and son in law, Kendall and Zach Dornell, two cherished granddaughters, Paisley and Teagan Dornell, sisters Laurie Stock, Janet (Tim) Shannon, and Susan (Bob) Fallon, as well as niece Erin Stock and nephews Colin Stock, Tim Shannon, and Ben Shannon. Philip lived on the peninsula for most of his life and was employed as a concrete truck driver locally for 40 years.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 11:00 am at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church located at 1501 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, with a reception to follow in the church hall to celebrate his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.