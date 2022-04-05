Philip Vincent Lyons, beloved son, husband, father, friend, and legend passed away peacefully on March 9, 2022, at his home in Burlingame. He lived life his own way for 75 years. Phil was born in San Francisco to the late Margaret and William Lyons. He was predeceased by his three brothers, Michael (Julie), William, and Jerry.
Phil is survived by his wife, Barbara and children, Dan Lyons (Karen), Tara Graupera (Vidal) and Kerry Lyons. Beloved Papa to Kasey, Drew and Kiley Lyons, Kathleen, Joey and Bridget Graupera, and Dylan and Olive O'Donnell. He was uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Phil was raised in South San Francisco where he attended Buri Buri Elementary, Alta Loma Junior High and El Camino High School. He was proud to be part of the first graduating class to attend all 4 years at El Camino ('65). He played basketball at El Camino and at City College of SF.
Although he lived in Burlingame for 51 years, Phil left his heart in San Francisco. He was a true San Francisco character/personality, well known from Candlestick Park to North Beach, Oracle Park to West Portal. A hard worker and a sharp businessman, Phil had a variety of jobs over the years but Harry Harrington's Pub was his home away from home. He bought the Pub in 1979 and for over 35 years he opened the doors 7 days a week. He relished being behind the bar, playing liar's dice and greeting those who lost to him with his unforgettable smirk. He humbly created a meeting place and home for many at Harrington's, as well as quietly helping so many of the local residents. He was such a giving man; a friend once said, "Phil is the most generous man I ever met."
In 2008 Phil bought Sam's Grill and Seafood Restaurant and traded in his Hawaiian shirts for suits just before noon. He enjoyed walking from the Tenderloin to the Financial District making stops along the way. His contagious laugh echoed through the streets of The City and he always had an almost unbelievable story to tell. If he wasn't at work and you wanted to find Phil you could check the paper for local games as he rarely missed a Giants, 49ers, Raiders, Stanford football or USF basketball game.
Phil loved entertaining at his home in Burlingame. In recent years he enjoyed watching games at home with his family, playing Saturday night Pedro at Bonne Sante and teaching his grandchildren chess. Those who knew him will miss his quick wit, the twinkle in his eye and his mischievous smile. He will be remembered for his generosity and vivacious personality.
A Celebration of Phil's Life will be held at Our Lady of Angels Church in Burlingame on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
Donations may be made to the Catholic Charities at catholiccharitiessf.org, the Capuchin Franciscans at 1345 Cortez Avenue, Burlingame 94010 or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.