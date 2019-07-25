Beloved Philip V Everett born on Staten Island, New York in 1928 passed from this life on Saturday June 29th. He is survived by his sister Agnes, his wife Lois and their son Mark. Upon graduating St. Peter’s High School, Phil enlisted in the Marines in June 1946 and served in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Upon his return to civilian life Phil worked for the States Marines Lines as paymaster. After retirement he worked as Custodian for the City of San Mateo Recreation department, where he was much loved and appreciated.
Phil had a great and enduring love of theater and involved himself in many local theater groups- never as an actor, but as a writer and director. Sadly, his daughter Eileen and her husband Wayne McNinch predeceased Phil.
Phil and Lois enjoyed many travels, often visiting historic sights in the US and Ireland as history buffs. A great cook, an omnivorous reader, a fan of crossword puzzles, this kind and generous man will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass on Friday, July 26th 2019, 11:00 AM at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 2715 Hacienda in San Mateo.
