Philip Raymond Stuhr passed away in his San Mateo home in early May 2021 at the age of 74. He was born in San Francisco, attended Holy Name School (class of 1961), Riordan High School (class of 1965), and City College of SF. Phil worked for Fuller O’Brien Paint Company in SSF for over 40 years. He met Jean Spencer in 1969 and they married in 1972, having over 48 happy years together. Phil loved model trains, gardening at the Beresford Community garden, hiking in Yosemite and Lake Tahoe. Anyone who knew Phil, knows he was a friendly person, walking the Beresford-Hillsdale neighborhood and chatting, usually delivering fresh veggies from his garden. He was an avid SF Giants and 49er fan his entire life. Phil is survived by his wife, Jean of San Mateo, children Tom Stuhr (Michele) of Reno, and Tracy Brumett (Mat) and 2 beautiful granddaughters, Ellie & Elsie Brumett of San Mateo. His life was celebrated with an outside backyard memorial in late July. Many thanks for Mission Hospice for their care and support.

