Philip Raymond Stuhr passed away in his San Mateo home in early May 2021 at the age of 74. He was born in San Francisco, attended Holy Name School (class of 1961), Riordan High School (class of 1965), and City College of SF. Phil worked for Fuller O’Brien Paint Company in SSF for over 40 years. He met Jean Spencer in 1969 and they married in 1972, having over 48 happy years together. Phil loved model trains, gardening at the Beresford Community garden, hiking in Yosemite and Lake Tahoe. Anyone who knew Phil, knows he was a friendly person, walking the Beresford-Hillsdale neighborhood and chatting, usually delivering fresh veggies from his garden. He was an avid SF Giants and 49er fan his entire life. Phil is survived by his wife, Jean of San Mateo, children Tom Stuhr (Michele) of Reno, and Tracy Brumett (Mat) and 2 beautiful granddaughters, Ellie & Elsie Brumett of San Mateo. His life was celebrated with an outside backyard memorial in late July. Many thanks for Mission Hospice for their care and support.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Bruno mayor censured
- Breakthrough infections on rise in San Mateo County
- Millbrae Safeway worker accused of hitting woman with car over work insults
- Woman found guilty of murder in South San Francisco domestic violence case
- Redwood City, San Mateo County land swap deal nearing
- Officials celebrate 25th Avenue grade separation in San Mateo
- Housing is a focus in discussion for new Block 21 development in San Mateo
- San Mateo OKs pedestrian malls
- New development seeks to maintain Draeger’s Market in San Mateo
- Woman run over repeatedly in Millbrae, man arrested
Images
Videos
Commented
- Matt Grocott’s column (39)
- United in the face of terror (36)
- Is cannabis a Hail Mary for San Mateo County's agriculture? (25)
- Republican treason (22)
- The same old same old (22)
- Time to take profit out of elections systems (21)
- Why California crises don’t get resolved (20)
- Wear a mask to get through this (19)
- Equity (17)
- My time next to a bullhorn (17)
- Two conclusions about politicians (15)
- A loss of single-family neighborhoods (15)
- Who is to blame (13)
- Rescind, revoke ... recall (13)
- My commitment to sustainable beef production (13)
- Replacement needed for Grocott (11)
- Reasons (10)
- Second sex offender found in San Mateo County-owned senior housing (9)
- The recall’s wasted money (8)
- Avoid the recall’s worst outcome (8)
- San Mateo’s homeless (8)
- Is this where we are heading? (8)
- Sleight of hand (8)
- A win for housing inclusion (7)
- Progressive conservatism (7)
- Why are people not getting vaccinated? (7)
- A modest proposal (7)
- Assembly Bill 1401: Rest in smog (7)
- Teenage girls should listen to their fathers (7)
- Assault on single-family zoned neighborhoods (6)
- Labor of love (6)
- Vaccine skeptics and derision (6)
- My two sons: Story one about our oldest (5)
- Taxing your home (5)
- Getting vaccinated is for the common good (5)
- High cost of gas to electric conversion (4)
- Group of Half Moon Bay students protest football opener vs. Salinas (4)
- Deputies use magnet to disarm suicidal man in San Carlos (4)
- Stop the deception (4)
- Recall politics (3)
- Distrust (3)
- Sad state of affairs (3)
- It really isn’t that funny (3)
- Try changing the regime here (3)
- Respect one another (3)
- An at-large San Mateo mayor worth exploring (3)
- No vaccine passports (3)
- Between PG&E, water, disputes are on the rise (3)
- Larry Elder for governor (3)
- No to recall, no to Elder (3)
- San Mateo County sending help for Caldor Fire (3)
- Did we just overlook a tax increase? (3)
- Sorry Mark (3)
- Taking away local control on housing (2)
- Has Biden become Trump? (2)
- Housing is a focus in discussion for new Block 21 development in San Mateo (2)
- Vote ‘No’ on the upcoming recall election (2)
- Kudos to the courage of the San Mateo Daily Journal (2)
- Millbrae aims for cultural inclusion, equity committee (2)
- San Mateo loses ruling on housing (2)
- Save the Mickelson pool (2)
- Parking problem in Burlingame (2)
- Let’s talk about bike lanes (2)
- We need to pay attention (2)
- Reckless decision (2)
- Los Angeles requires COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and up (2)
- The benefits of an at-large mayor (2)
- South San Francisco seeks ways to further protect tenants (2)
- Foster City fires its city manager (2)
- The impact of new housing legislation (2)
- Our inability to save (2)
- Let’s keep people in their homes (2)
- Caltrain and SamTrans set COVID policy (2)
- Presenting history is now no routine matter (2)
- California ‘shake-up’ (2)
- Foster City Council may hire interim city manager (2)
- Political notes, quotes and dust motes ... (2)
- Democrats promote Cheney to vice chairwoman of Jan. 6 panel (2)
- South San Francisco finalizes social equity report (2)
- We outdid ourselves with ride-hailing rule effort (1)
- What a waste (1)
- Accused San Mateo stabber to enter mental health program (1)
- District elections in Millbrae (1)
- Shaking my head (1)
- Edward John Moody (1)
- Real crimes (1)
- Golf courses need water restrictions (1)
- The cultural war abyss (1)
- Newsom’s bad judgment (1)
- US airstrike targets Islamic State member in Afghanistan (1)
- By the people (1)
- Respectful attitudes toward wildlife (1)
- Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection (1)
- New vax policy for San Mateo Union High School District? (1)
- Breakthrough infections on rise in San Mateo County (1)
- Effort renews for second transbay corridor (1)
Featured Events
Latest News
- Suspected arson wildfire forces evacuations in California
- Stocks on Wall Street waver, clinging to gains for the week
- Official says only 225 migrants remain in Texas border town
- Blackhawks G Lankinen held out because of COVID-19 protocol
- Biden: Budget talks hit 'stalemate,' $3.5T may take a while
- CA-Gov-RecChoice-Sum
- The Latest: Biden urges booster shots for those eligible
- Thunberg joins climate rally in Germany ahead of election
Recent Comments on our Stories
-
Dirk van Ulden said:Rel attempts to spin the meaning of an accomplishment. Biden never served in the military either and selected rejects from the Trump administr…
-
RWC_Resident said:While the rooftop design is clever and Premia is one of the better local developers, let's not gloss over RWC Council's complete negligence wh…
-
Ray Fowler said:The DJ featured an article by EdSource's Diana Lambert titled, "Substitute shortage is becoming worrisome in California," on September 4, 2021…
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.