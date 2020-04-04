Phil, the only child of Victor A. Barsetti and Theresa M. Bourgon, was born in San Francisco and grew up in Daly City, California. Phil attended Jefferson High School until the US entered WWII; he enlisted in the US Navy and was trained to be a Radioman. Phil earned 2 battle stars and rose to Radioman 2nd Class while serving aboard the U.S.S. Talladega (APA 208) in the Asiatic Pacific American Area, which saw battle at Tarawa, Iwo Jima and participated in the Philippine Islands liberation.
After the War, Phil met, and fell in love with Terrie L. Gomes; they were married in 1948. Phil worked with his father at the Dondero Marble Company until he was sworn into the 80th San Francisco Police Academy Class on April 16, 1956. After his retirement in 1979, Phil continued working all levels of security at One Market Plaza, Tiffany’s and Danielle Steele.
Phil is reunited with his parents, his beloved wife Terrie, who proceeded him to heaven in 2017, and many friends who arrived before him.
He is survived by sons Larry (Patricia) and Eddie (Carmen), grandsons Nicholas (Meghan), Philip Michael and Dominic (Sarah) and great-grandchildren Reagan and Emmett, as well as “his” cherished dog Rocco. Phil will be greatly missed by his family, neighbors and many, many friends.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, services are pending at this time.
