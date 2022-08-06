Peter, age 54, a lifelong resident of San Mateo, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022. Pete was known to many in the public safety community for his work as a media “stringer” providing still photography and video reporting to local and national news outlets. He was best known as “Action Photo One”. This business brought him into close contact with first responders, many of whom became good friends. His skilled photography earned him several awards.
One of Pete’s greatest passions was training German Shepherd dogs. He won many K-9 competitions.
Pete valued the many friends who provided him great companionship and support, including those in the police and fire departments.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and is survived by his mother, Yvonne, brother John (Alison), and sisters Kathy Nelson (Mike), Denise Kohlmann (Gerry), and Terry Kammerer (Rod) and many nieces and nephews.
Pete will always be remembered as a kindhearted and generous son, brother, uncle, friend, and dog lover. At Pete’s request, there will be a private service. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.