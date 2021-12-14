Hillsborough, California - Peggy Bort Jones (née Peggy Lou Bort), generous philanthropist, wife, mother, and friend passed away peacefully on December 7, 2021. She was born August 10, 1936 in Amarillo, Texas, the second daughter of Albert Ralph and Beulah Ben Ownbey Bort of Gruver, TX, where Peggy spent her youth.
In 1958, Peggy graduated from Southern Methodist University (Dallas, Texas) with a B.B.A. in Marketing. It was in Dallas that she met “Jimmy” Jones. They were wed on April 2, 1960 at the Gruver United Methodist Church and took up residency in Dallas, TX. The couple later resided in Highland Park, TX before moving to New Orleans, LA in 1969. In 1975, Jim and Peggy relocated to Hillsborough, CA where they finished raising their four boys and established many civic relationships and lasting friendships that endure to this day.
Peggy had a continuing relationship with her alma mater SMU and the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Her charitable endeavors included generous support of the University of the Ozarks-Lifetime Trustee; Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation-Debutante Ball Honorary Co-Chair and Annual Women’s Health Luncheon & Lecture Event Chair; the California Pacific Medical Center Foundation-Women’s Board and Debutante Ball Chair; AbilityPath Auxiliary-former President and 1920 Giving Society member; the Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance-Event Chair; the San Mateo County Historical Association-Board of Directors; the CuriOdyssey Museum at Coyote Point-Board of Trustees; the National Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation; Mission Hospice & Home Care; Monterey Bay Aquarium; Teach for America; and The Gow School.
Peggy’s community involvement also extended to The Junior League of San Francisco, The Garden Club of Hillsborough-Member, Master Gardner and Judge, and the Hillsborough Beautification Foundation. She was a distinguished member of The Francisca Club, Burlingame Country Club, Peninsula Golf and Country Club, New Orleans Country Club, and Dallas Country Club.
Peggy had a true passion for travel, spending extensive time abroad in the company of dear friends including Helen Walton, Mary Evelyn Berry, Beverly Bogel and Pat Cooper visiting such locales as India, Africa, and South America. She also enjoyed retreating to Carmel, CA, Santa Fe, NM, and Point Clear, AL, each of which held a special place in her life.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by husband, James H. Jones; daughter, Lindsay Jones; and brothers-in-law, Ralph Delano Cluck, John Charles Jones, and Billy Carol Jones.
Peggy is survived by her sister, Barbara Jean Cluck of Gruver, TX; four sons and their wives, James Bort Jones of Santa Fe, NM, Cliff Ownbey Jones of Hillsborough, CA, Lee Christopher and Penny Jones of Missoula, MT, and Kenneth Carson and Ashley Bennett Jones of University Park, TX; five grandchildren, Fenn Ownbey Jones, Olivia Shiells Jones, Laine Marie Jones, Liliane Bennett Jones, and James Cyrus Jones; and four nieces and five nephews.
Memorial contributions may be sent to AbilityPath, 350 Twin Dolphin Drive, Suite 123, Redwood City, CA 94065; or The Garden Club of America, Attn: Alison Dolack, 14 East 60th Street, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022.
A Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 519 Evans Street, Spearman, Texas. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, Gruver United Methodist Church, Gruver, Texas with the Rev. Steven Chappell, pastor, officiating. The Burial will be in Gruver Cemetery.
A Remembrance will be held in the Bay Area in January, 2022.
