Passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 20, 2021, in San Mateo. She was 87.
Born in San Francisco on October 16, 1933, Pauline (birth name Polichronia) was the daughter of Triantafillos and Vasiliki (Pavlidou) Prepouses. She graduated from San Francisco State University and, soon after, married Michael Angelo Delegeane on August 26, 1956. They were married for 61 years before his passing in 2017.
Pauline began her teaching career in San Francisco at Bessie Carmichael Elementary School with her dear friend and mentor Albertina Andrade and then in the San Bruno Park School District at Belle Air, Crestmoor, and El Crystal Elementary schools for 30 years. She loved to travel, often taking cruises with her husband Mike to the Caribbean and to Greece among other places. She was especially fond of their annual trips to Hawaii. Together they enjoyed weekly games of Pedro with friends from the San Mateo Elks Lodge No. 1112.
Pauline was the devoted sister of Nick (Mary) Prepouses; sister-in-law of Helen (Spero) Chechopoulos, Jim (Nyda) Delegeane, and Fran (Puhar) Delegeane; the loving mother of Angelo (Maria) Delegeane, Vicki Delegeane and Terry (Donna) Delegeane; the beloved grandmother of Alessandra (Yrure) Olszewski, Michael, Elizabeth, Emily, Susannah and Henry Delegeane; a friend to cousins Alecos (Fani) Kralios and Nick (Olympia) Kralios; and the treasured aunt of KC (Jim) Econome, Barbara (Mark) Fridell, Vicki (Bob) Kiningham, George (Linda) Chechopoulos, Evan (Kathy) Chechopoulos, Stephen (Kristi) Delegeane, Peter (Maureen) Delegeane, and Evan Delegeane.
Family and friends may attend a visitation on Thursday, October 7, 2021 after 4 p.m. followed by a memorial Trisagion at 7 p.m. at Chapel of the Highlands, 194 Millwood Drive, Millbrae. Funeral services will be held privately at Greek Orthodox Memorial Park. The family requests that donations be made to the Mission Hospice & Home Care, Inc. in San Mateo or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of San Francisco.
