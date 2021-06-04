Pauline Takako (Hirano) Harman is lovingly remembered by her husband of fifty-eight years, Sam Harman and by her children, James Harman and Michelle Williams. Pauline was one of five children and is survived by her siblings: Benjamin, David, Agnes (Suzuki) and Isaac. She is missed by her grandchildren: Nathan, Everett, Audrey and Henry Williams.
Pauline was a native of Honolulu and attended Roosevelt High School. She studied dietetics at Iowa State University and practiced at Tacoma General Hospital. She received a master’s degree from the American University of Beirut. She resided in Tokyo for fifteen years and spent her last twenty-one years in Burlingame. Pauline was active at the Japanese American Community Center of San Mateo and she always loved flower arranging (Ikebana) and plants.
For an online obituary and guestbook, visit www.crosby-ngray.com.
