Paul Bradshaw of South San Francisco passed away on May 9, 2023. He is survived by his sisters Betsy Bradshaw and Jenny Minniti, and brother Tom Bradshaw. He was born in August, 1966, the son of Dr. Mary Pooley Bradshaw and Kenneth Bradshaw and raised in the Menlo Park area of California.
He was a gentle giant with a huge heart and generous spirit. He faced a challenging life with courage and dignity- always caring for those around him. No matter how tough things got or how cruel the world could be - he always had a forgiving heart and positive outlook. A lifelong animal lover, “cat whisperer “, 49er Faithful to the end, and the sweetest of souls- know your with the angels where you belong- we will miss you forever.
