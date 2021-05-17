Patrick John Hethcoat, loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed on Monday, May 10, 2021 surrounded by his family after bravely fighting a battle with lymphoma.
Born in San Francisco, Patrick spent his entire life in California’s Bay Area, where he attended primary school at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Daly City and high school at Mills in Millbrae. Patrick had a beautiful voice. He was a soloist with the San Francisco Boys Chorus and performed with the San Francisco Opera in Tosca and Rigoletto. His appreciation for music was encouraged by his mother, Virginia, who played the piano. Patrick was the second eldest of four children. Witty, resourceful, fiercely capable, and quick on his feet, Patrick was adored by his siblings and loved to make everyone laugh. He was a beloved member of his community. Everyone knew him by name and he was known to check in on his neighborhood friends and frequently bring them gifts.
Patrick began his work life as an x-ray technician at Peninsula Hospital and then followed a passion for building and became a general contractor. Many of his clients became lifelong friends. Patrick loved tinkering, fixing, and creating efficient and beautiful spaces. He enjoyed the outdoors and had second homes in Tahoe Donner and Reno. Over the past decade he designed and managed the installation of outdoor succulent gardens for the large-scale townhouse complex in San Mateo in which he resided. He also spent many of his days in Half Moon Bay at his in-law’s residence, redesigning their front yard and back garden and turning it into a delight for the entire extended family to enjoy. Flowers, plants, and vegetables flourished under his expert care. Patrick cared deeply for his family and took exceptional care of his elders, visiting them almost daily and making sure they had everything they needed in their final years. He was a devoted husband and recently celebrated 44 years of marriage with his wife, Rosanne.
He also adored his grandchildren and not a day went by that he didn’t see or FaceTime with his youngest granddaughter, Penny. Patrick was grateful for what he had and loved to give back. December was his favorite month of the year and around the holidays he would adopt families and purchase gifts on their wish lists or take care of their layaway bills so they could start the New Year debt-free. For many years while raising his daughters in Foster City, Patrick would decorate the front of their home with so many holiday lights and characters and often won the local best holiday home award. Patrick loved animals and for many years his beloved teacup poodle, Gracie, could be found by his side. More recently he could be found spending time with his daughter’s dogs and always welcomed their visits and secretly fed them treats from the dinner table.
Patrick is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Earl Hethcoat. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosanne. He is also survived by his sisters Earlee Young and Marybeth Hethcoat, and his brother Matthew Hethcoat. Patrick leaves behind his daughters, Amy Pearson, Sarah Parker, and Meghan Hethcoat. Patrick was a wonderful grandfather to his four grandchildren: Penelope Rose Parker, and Emmaline, Henry, and Nora Pearson. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Our Lady of the Pillar Cemetery in Half Moon Bay, CA. A Celebration of Patrick’s life followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent in Patrick’s name to the American Cancer Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.