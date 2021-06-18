On Saturday, May 8, 2021, Patricia S. Bradley, loving Wife and Mother of two children, passed away at the age of 84.
Pat was born in Livingston, Montana, on March 16, 1937, to Thomas William Scott and Annamae (McCoy) Scott. Pat moved with her Aunt and Uncle to Germany during her senior year of high school, graduating from an American school in Kaiserslautern before working at the United States Embassy in Bonn, Germany. After returning to the San Francisco area, she continued her career at U.C. San Francisco in the Cardiovascular Research Institute, where she first met Freeman Bradley in the 1960s. After her first marriage to Richard Werner and raising two children David and Kate, in San Mateo, Pat restarted her career working for Sunset Magazine and the Private Banking division for Bank of America. On March 18, 1989, she married long-time friend Arthur Freeman Bradley Jr., and together they enjoyed a blended family with five children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren at the time of her passing.
Pat had a passion for politics and was an active volunteer in many local and national election campaigns. She was President of the San Mateo Beresford Park Elementary PTA and was a docent at the Filoli Historic House and Garden in Woodside. In addition, Pat was a devoted genealogist and left a legacy of family history that will be appreciated for generations to come. Pat and Freeman enjoyed traveling the world together. Visiting many exciting places included some of their favorites, like the island of Moorea Tahiti, Moscow during the Soviet Union, and Costa Rica. Pat made friends quickly with her infectious smile, a natural curiosity for others, and warm, approachable personality.
Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Annamae Hansen, stepfather Blaine G. Hansen, and father, T.W. Scott. She is survived by her husband Freeman, her half-sister Judy Hansen, her two children David Werner and his wife Lupita, Kate Werner-Cathirell and her husband Tony, her stepchildren Lynn Reddrick, Karen Hall Bradley, Freeman Bradley III, and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, and first cousins once removed.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Pat Bradley, please donate to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice, Sutter Care at Home in Santa Rosa, CA.
A memorial service will be shared with friends and loved ones in the coming weeks.
