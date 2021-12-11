Patricia Mary Stephany, 97, died peacefully at her San Mateo home with her family by her side. Born in San Francisco on July 11, 1924 to Joseph and Floy Barrett, She passed on December 3, 2021.
As a child, Pat, her younger brother and her parents left San Francisco to return to farming in Murdock, Minnesota during the Great Depressions. Pat grew up on the farm as Floy gave birth to three more boys and another girl. Pat was Homecoming Queen at her high school before graduating in June of 1942.
Within two months of graduation, Pat left the farm for radio school in Minneapolis to learn about operating that communications system. She was one of six people from that school who were recruited by United Airlines to communicate with planes during their airport approaches and landings. United moved the young girl to San Francisco. Pat worked in this capacity until 1945.
In 1945, Men came home from World War II and Pat thought that airline radio operator’s jobs were more important for returning men so she left her position as a radio operator to become a stewardess for the airlines. At United, she met Bill Stephany and married him in 1950. At the time, all flight attendants were expected to be female and unmarried so she left United to raise a family.
After her sons grew, she returned to her communications dream by working at a new hotel chain as a telephone operator. In 1964, she began work at the San Francisco Airport Hyatt House hotel where she worked until her retirement in 1986.
Pat helped organize extensive family travel made possible by both Bill’s association with the airline industry and her association with the hotel industry. She and Bill took their boys to such locations as Alaska, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Tokyo and virtually every domestic historic city and town. After Bill retired in 1980 and the boys were grown, Pat and Bill travelled to London, Paris and Rome among other European cities. In recent years, Pat enjoyed seeing and talking to her family on Zoom.
Pat was predeceased by her husband of 55 years: William John Stephany; her parents, four brothers: Jim, Jack, Edward and Dick Barrett; and her daughter-in-law: Susan Stephany.
Survivors include three sons: Bill (Virginia), Michael and his wife Sharon (Hawaii) and Tom (San Mateo, California) Stephany, Granddaughter Katherine and her husband Dave Maw, Great Grandchildren Kierstin and Malachi Maw (all in Virginia), sister Eleanor Barrett (San Jose, California) and countless cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday, December. 13, 2021 at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 28th & Hacienda, San Mateo, CA. Interment to follow at Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy. 92 at Skyline Blvd., San Mateo, CA.
