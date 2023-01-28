Patricia Leontine (Kilkeary) Kohtz, affectionately known as Patty, passed away peacefully at her Millbrae home in the presence of her family on Monday, January 9, 2023. Patty exuded warmth, love and kindness throughout her life.
Patty was born on August 13, 1929 in San Francisco and grew up in the Richmond District of that same City with her younger sister Alanna. She attended Argonne grammar school, Presidio middle school and George Washington High School, where she graduated in 1947. Growing up, Patty treasured her visits to the Iversen family homestead in Paso Robles to visit extended family and spend time on the family farm. She also enjoyed annual family trips to Camp Mather in the Sierra Nevada mountains in her childhood and as an adult. Patty loved going on summer excursions to Portola Valley and nearby Lake Searsville to see extended family and enjoy the outdoors.
Patty met the love of her life and fellow native San Franciscan, Raymond Kohtz, while both were attending the teaching credential program at San Francisco State University. After graduating with their teaching credentials, Patty and Ray were married on April 5, 1952. They bought a house in Millbrae in 1956 in which they raised their three children and where Patty lived until her passing. Patty taught at Everett Middle School in San Francisco and at Taylor Intermediate School in Millbrae. After the birth of her first child in 1958, Patty became a homemaker and happily began her journey into motherhood. Patty and Ray were happily married for over 45 years until Ray’s passing in 1997. For the last thirty years, Patty treasured her annual hosting of family Christmas Eve dinner celebrations. Patty cherished being part of the Kappa Theta Sorority and kept in close contact with several of her sorority sisters. Patty would regularly meet with a core group of native Richmond District women who together went to the same San Francisco schools.
Patty loved to travel and was a lover of history, going with Ray on several Tauck Tours, visiting their grandchildren in Connecticut and the San Diego areas and also visiting her sister Alanna at the north shore of Lake Tahoe. After Ray’s passing, Patty and Alanna took many United States river barge trips together.
Patty is preceded in death by parents Allen and Leontine (Iversen) Kilkeary and her husband Ray Kohtz. Patty is survived by her sister Alanna McClellan, daughters Kerrie Liston and Kristie Roth, son Ken (Tracey) Kohtz and grandchildren Colin Kohtz, Nick Roth, Hannah Liston, Veronica (Lino) Kohtz, Cassandra (Josh) Wauer, Tony Liston, and Zachary Kohtz and great grandchild Bennett Liston – and a second great grandchild expected to be born this coming March. Patty’s family extends a huge “thank you” to the loving and dedicated caregivers who were a part of Patty’s life over the last two years.
A celebration of Patty’s life will be held at 2:00 p.m. (seating available at 1:30 p.m.) on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Chapel of the Highlands on El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae, California.
Patty cherished her pet dogs during her lifetime – and was a lover of all animals and supported their causes. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to an animal rescue or society of your choice.
