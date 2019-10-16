Patricia Brawley Molvar

March 10, 1941 – September 14, 2019
Patricia Molvar (nee Brawley), born March 10, 1941, passed away in Half Moon Bay, CA on September 14, 2019. She was born in Ellington, MO to Erman L. Brawley and Golda (Fitzgerald) Brawley.
She graduated as valedictorian of her class in 1957. She attended the University of Missouri in Columbus where she met her first husband, Kim Kendall. He was recruited by the National Security Agency in 1961, and Pat subsequently worked for the Agency. She was taught Russian and became an analyst of Russian language intercepts.
In 1967 the couple was assigned to a listening post in Germany. While there, she met her second husband, Jan Molvar, an Air Force officer. The couple returned from Germany to California where they lived until 1973. There Pat became corporate manager of human resources for a high technology company.
In 1973 she and her husband moved on his reposting to Denver, where Pat worked as an executive for Storage Technology and later Ideal Cement Company, travelling all over the U.S.
In 1978 the couple relocated to northern California for her husband’s reassignment. Pate became an executive for GTE Government Systems, from which she retired in 1997. In 1983 she met her third husband, Ron Denchfield, a manager for Linear Technology Corporation.
On retirement the couple travelled all over Europe, basing themselves out of the home of Max Brawley in Maidenhead, England. In November 2017, while being treated for malignant cancer in her right eye, she suffered a very damaging stroke that paralyzed her left side. After a second serious stroke in February 2018, her doctor’s placed her on hospice in an excellent care facility near her home.
There she died comfortably and pain free. God bless her. Pat leaves behind her husband, Ronald Denchfield, her brother J. Max Brawley, and nephews David Brawley, Lt. Col. Christopher Brawley and John Brawley and their wives and children.
