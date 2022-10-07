Osvaldo Vecchiola, 94, passed away on October 4, 2022, in Burlingame, California.
He was born on January 22, 1928 in Castelvecchio, Italy and at the age of 22 he went to Caracas, Venezula where he owned his own store and delicatessen. After seven years, of being on a waiting list for entrance to the United States, he was granted permission and immigrated to the United States as a young man seeking a better life.
He met the love of his life, Elda, in North Beach in San Francisco, California and were married three months later at St. Peter and Paul’s Church in 1959. They moved to Burlingame in 1962, where he lived the rest of his life.
Osvaldo worked many years as a landscape gardener in the San Mateo area. He retired at the age of 62, from The Sisters of Mercy in Burlingame as the landscape manager after 16 years of dedication and hard work.
In his retirement, he enjoyed gardening and long walks around the neighborhood meeting many of his neighbors.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Elda, his father Domenico, his mother Elisabetta, his brother Agapito, and his sister Anna. He is survived by his daughter, Alice Vecchiola, her fiancé Michael Monroe, his daughter Dina Davis, her husband Michael Davis, his grandson Treviso Davis.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 7, 2022 at Crosby - N. Gray & Co. Funeral Home in Burlingame from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a private burial.
