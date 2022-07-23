On Thursday, July 14, 2022, Norman Francis Tidd was called home at the age of 87. The world has lost a great son, brother, husband, father, grandpa and soon-to-be great grandpa.
Norman was born in San Francisco, California on December 15, 1934, to Nora and Bernard Tidd. He spent the majority of his life on the San Francisco peninsula. He attended Balboa High School and San Francisco State University, followed by a long career with Dean Witter/Morgan Stanley. In 1957, Norm made the wise decision to marry Frances Annette Curtiss (“Frankie”), with whom he spent nearly 62 years of marriage before her passing in 2019. Norm raised his 4 children with his lovely wife, Frankie, in Belmont. Norman and Frankie moved to Placer County in 2017 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. He ultimately passed away very peacefully at his son’s home in Auburn, CA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.