The Hodgins family is sad to announce the passing of their spunky sister.
Norah′s gregarious, bubbly personality will be dearly missed by anyone whose life she touched.
Norah quietly passed away on January 6, 2022 at the age of 65. The Irish lasso with the curly hair was quite a force of nature. Norah’s family and friends knew her as a creative, passionate, and strong-willed person with numerous interests. Norah’s joyful pursuits, shared with her many dear friends, included music, art, sewing, cooking, gardening, and yoga.
Music filled the air in Norah’s home and shop from her impressive LP & CD collection. She loved and frequented concerts at The Fillmore & Little Fox, and she invited musician-friends to sometimes jam at her home. Norah collected art and she created her own unique artwork from numerous found & salvaged items. Her collectables included antiques, books, yellow VW memorabilia, old sewing items, stars of all sorts, and anything Irish. She also created exquisite quilts, clothes, tool rolls, and every curtain & pillow in her home. From her kitchen, Norah loved to share her minestrone, sugar-free apple pies, and homemade biscotti.
Norah was born in Oakland, CA, to Wm. Bruce and Cecilia “Sheila” Hodgins. Her parents had just emigrated from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada with their two daughters and a son. As an infant, Norah moved with her family to San Mateo, CA, where the family continued to grow; two more sisters and two more brothers were born in San Mateo. The homestead stayed in the family for over 50 years.
Norah attended St. Timothy’s school, Aragon High, and the College of San Mateo (CSM). At Aragon, Norah found outlets for her creativity in the Fine Arts and Home Economics departments. Hank Rianda, her ceramics teacher, taught her to throw pottery and make dishware. Grace Sonner and Mrs. Mangold, Norah’s sewing instructors, introduced her to sewing and textiles which became her lifelong love. Norah studied historical clothing and costume design at CSM, where she also stitched elaborate costumes for many Little Theater productions.
As a high school senior, Norah established Norahs Sewing, where she made and altered clothing for classmates and teachers. After high school, Norah ran her one-woman sewing business out of her home.
A few well known, Bay Area designers quickly discovered Norah was creative and gifted at sewing custom home décor items. They loved Norah’s impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. As her business bloomed, Norahs Sewing moved to a spacious shop a short walk from her home. Norah created countless
high-quality decorator pillows and home décor items for her clients. Her work could be found in homes throughout the Bay Area, Tahoe, Carmel, Hawaii, and beyond, as well as in many Decorators Show Houses.
Norahs Sewing flourished for 42 years.
Norah always lived in San Mateo, in North Central. For years, she eyed the mysterious and overgrown-shingled residence near her shop. 30 years ago, her young son, Noah, saw a “for sale” sign at that house; Norah and her former husband quickly bought the house and moved in. Her family lovingly transformed the c. 1906 2-story into a warm and gracious home filled with light, music, and laughter.
Norah loved tending her lush gardens, dotted with vintage planters and galvanized watering cans. She transformed the rear yard, framed by majestic trees, into a magical moon garden where all flowering plants bloomed white. She poured her heart and soul into her home and garden, especially after her beloved son passed away in 2005.
Many of Norah’s neighbors knew her and her big fluffy Samoyed from their daily walks and occasional outings in her vintage yellow VW convertible — her only car since high school. Norah loved her Samoyeds, saying, “they are always smiling”. Over many years, she raised her cat Dudley and her three Samoyeds: Kessler, Zeke, and Doyle.
Norah is survived by sisters, Kathy (Sam) Jentile, Pam (Paul) Ledesma, Connie Musallam, and Trace Kannel; brothers Cliff (Zoe), Brian (JoAnn), and Brad (Annette) Hodgins; Daughter-in-Law Noelle Giovannini; nieces, Hannah, Melissa, and Kelly; nephews, Chris, Michael, Quincy, Sean, and Willie; numerous cousins in Los Gatos, Canada, and Ireland. She is preceded in death by her parents and by her son, Noah J. Hocherman.
A Celebration of Norah’s Life will be held on Saturday May 21 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Recreation Center in San Mateo Central Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Norah’s name to Community School of Music and Arts (CSMA). https://arts4all.org/
A San Mateo Icon, treasure and Angel. Huge earthly loss and Heaven's gain.
