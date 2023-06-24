Nonie (Kefalonia) Woerz (Constantatos). She was 92. Passed away peacefully at her home in Redwood City. Nonie was the youngest of 4.
Born to Athanasios and Evengia Constantatos in San Francisco California. Nonie was preceded in death by her three siblings. Peter Constantatos, Stella Muyleart (Constantatos) and Jerry Constantatos.
Nonie is now reunited with her husband Lewis who passed away in 2018 after 67 years of marriage.
Nonie is survived by her only child, her son, Daniel Woerz of Redwood City, CA, wife Eleni. She was blessed to have two grandchildren Angela Mead (Chris) and Thomas Woerz (Kari). As well as three great grandchildren Emily, Evie, and Melody.
Nonie attended Balboa High School S.F. Then worked for the Levi Strauss Co. until she met the love of her life, Lewis. Nonie very much enjoyed her dancing and was passionate about listening to old records. She enjoyed playing cards especially when her granddaughter came for a visit.
Friends and family are invited to join in celebrating her life.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, June 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a 6 p.m. Trisagion at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont. Funeral Service at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Belmont on Wednesday June 28, 11 a.m. Burial on Thursday June 29, 10:15 at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon CA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross in Belmont, Saint Anna Greek Orthodox Church Roseville, CA, or Mission Hospice San Mateo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.