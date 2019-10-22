Jeanette Robinson
February 11, 1931 – September 22, 2019
Jeanette B. (Berta) Robinson passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 in Belmont. She was an amazing woman and enhanced the lives of everyone she met from the day she was born. Jeanette had a spirit of love and understanding, truly a gift from God.
Jeanette’s journey began when she was born to Felix and Mary Berta in San Francisco on February 11, 1931. Her childhood years at Amy Palmer Dancing School were spent learning dance, music, acrobatics and drama which lead to performing her tumbling and baton act on the stage of the Golden Gate Theatre; known at “Little Kate Smith” singing “God Bless America” at the San Francisco Opera House and dancing at the World’s Fair on Treasure Island - all before she was 8 years old!
As Jeanette got older, she did monologues at the Legion of Honor Theatre; sang “St. Louis Blues” for the troops at the Market Street U.S.O; as an A.W.V.S., Jr she sang and played piano at the Fairmont Hotel and performed at Buddha’s Amateur Hour singing “Put the Blame on Mame, Boys”!
She attended Lincoln High School where she performed in various stage productions and graduated with honors.
In 1951, Jeanette married Bill Robinson and the following year graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and her teaching credentials. She taught 5th graders at Ulloa Grammar School and directed a 100-voice glee club. Jeanette’s time at Ulloa was short lived because she started her family.
While raising their four children, Cindy Anne, Christy, Rob and Sherry, Jeanette continued tutoring young children and preparing teenagers for college.
With the end of her marriage, Jeanette began doing substitute teaching and donating her time producing music programs at convalescent hospitals and senior centers. Jeanette was not only talented, she was smart – she created her own job, which lasted until her retirement in 2010. Jeanette was extremely proud of her “Sizzlin’ Seniors” group.
Jeanette is survived by her friend and former husband, Willard A. “Bill” Robinson Jr., children Cindy Anne Golden, Christy Robinson, Willard (Rob) A. Robinson III, Sherry Bostic, her husband, Carl Metzger, beloved granddaughters Enjolie Bostic-Sutton, Charlotte Golden, great grandson, Dominik A. Zavala and many extended family members.
Viewing is on October 24 at 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Crippen & Flynn, 1111 Alameda de Las Pulgas, Belmont, CA. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on October 25, 2019 at Fellowship Bible Church, 2710 Ralston Avenue in Belmont. Gravesite service immediately follows at Skyline Cemetery on Skyline Blvd and Highway 92 in San Mateo and returning to Fellowship Church for reception.
To know more about Jeanette please read the 2010 article: https://www.smdailyjournal.com/news/local/living-life-through-music-dance/article_c0a12950-7acc-51a6-bd67-3df42be027b6.html.
Crippen obituary: https://www.crippenandflynnchapels.com/obituary/jeanette-robinson
