Molly Viola Figone, late of Millbrae and San Mateo County resident for most of her life, entered into rest in Sacramento on April 27, 2021. Beloved wife of the late J. George Figone who passed away in 1984. Cherished daughter of the late Salvatore and the late Natalina Cozzolino. Loving mother of Louis Figone (his wife Judy), Jeanne Figone and Nancy Figone Giachino. Dear sister of Marie Davis and Peach Harp. Also survived by her cherished grandchildren Susan, Stefan, Joey, Nathan, Simone and David including her 12 great grandchildren along with her nieces, nephews and dear friends.
A native of San Francisco, California, age 98 years.
Part of the sunshine in her life was growing flowers with her late husband, the last of the wholesale cut flower growers in Millbrae. Molly and George were known as avid ballroom dancers and, with their friends, could be found frequently on various dance floors throughout the Bay Area.
Family and friends may visit on Monday, May 3, 2021 after 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at CHAPEL OF THE HIGHLANDS, El Camino Real at 194 Millwood Drive in Millbrae. Funeral Mass will follow at Saint Dunstan Catholic Church in Millbrae at 11:00 a.m. Committal will be at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma following the Mass.
Her family appreciates flowers, but if you wish donations may be made to American River Hospice at www.arhssac.com.
