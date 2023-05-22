Miriam Field Barrett of San Mateo passed away May 10, 2023 at her residence at Sterling Court after a brief period of declining health. Known to family and friends as Mimi, she was 96. Mimi was born September 27, 1926 to Tim and Katherine Burke Field in Grass Valley, California, where her father worked in the Grass Valley Consolidated Gold Mines.
The family moved back to her mother’s home town of San Mateo when the mine closed in the 1940’s.
Mimi was a graduate of Grass Valley High School and the College of San Mateo and for many years worked in San Mateo as a medical assistant, an executive secretary at Precision Instrument Corporation, and in the office of the Woodlake Association. She was a resident of Woodlake for over 45 years.
In 1992 she married her longtime companion, Dick Barrett, who passed away in 1999. During their marriage Mimi enjoyed the role of step mom to Dick’s eight children, 19 grandchildren and great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was known to all as a both a great listener and story teller. She enjoyed the large Barrett family gatherings tremendously but she was also a long time skier, golfer, tennis player, swimmer, music lover, avid reader, and world traveler.
Coming from a family, which first arrived in California from Ireland in 1858, Mimi was a lover of all things Irish and corresponded with and visited her distant relatives in County Galway. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena and St. Matthew’s parishes.
