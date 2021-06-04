Milo Gwosden, born to Milo Gwosden and Frances Dixon Gwosden was raised in North Braddock, PA. He served in the Marine Corps from 1956-58, graduated from San Francisco State College in 1961, and San Francisco Law School and admitted to California State Bar in 1973. From 1962 to 2003 he taught Social Studies at Lowell High School (San Francisco), Burlingame High School, and Aragon High School (San Mateo). He was voted “Teacher of the Year” at least ten times during his tenure in the San Mateo District. While serving on the negotiating council, as salary chairman, he ably managed to upgrade teachers’ salaries and improve their healthcare benefits, never losing sight that it was the students that mattered. Milo loved keeping in touch with his students and often attended their reunions.
Milo felt lucky to be paid for doing something he enjoyed spanning five decades. In his long life he thrived on the wisdom, insight, and sagacity of his beloved wife, Carlota Costa Gwosden. Milo enjoyed a few very loyal and intimate friendships that enriched his life and understanding beyond what any reasonable man has a right to expect. In addition, Milo and Carla knew they were very fortunate in their neighbors and acquaintances throughout their 57-year marriage.
Milo died April 20, 2021 the way he had hoped for, peacefully, quickly and without pain. He is survived by his wife, Carlota, his beloved daughter and grandson, Laura Gwosden and Zachary Jackson Gwosden, of Los Altos, daughter Helen Gwosden Snyder (Ryan) of San Jose, sister Nancy Curry, nephew Thomas Curry and niece Patricia Russell-Curry (John) all of Merced. A Celebration of Life will be held at Fremont Hills Country Club on June 19, 2021 at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the best way we can think of to honor a man who loved to learn, and to teach, was to set up a special scholarship fund for the future students at Burlingame and Aragon High Schools. The Milo Gwosden Memorial Scholarship Fund is an advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity, Tax ID# 20-5205488. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law, and will receive written acknowledgment directly from SVCF. Please make checks payable to “Silicon Valley Community Foundation,” and name “Milo Gwosden Memorial Scholarship Fund” or “Fund #6117” in the memo line. Check gifts may be mailed to SVCF directly at Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Attention: Gifts Administration, 2440 West El Camino Real, Suite 300, Mountain View, California 94040-1498.
