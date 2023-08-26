In loving memory of Michael (Miguel) Fernandez (1929-2023), a cherished pillar of Redwood City, Mike’s profound impact echoes through countless lives. Known for his unwavering dedication to education, Mike poured his heart into nurturing his students and programs to engage the community. He loved to share his passion for baseball and the great outdoors, his love for life embodied in every trip to Yosemite, the Grand Canyon, or Softball games played all over California and the US.An ardent supporter of community arts, Mike left his mark through numerous musical productions, significantly contributing to Redwood City’s cultural landscape. His love for music, concerts, and dance never faded. Having served as a Redwood City Elementary school teacher and administrator for 33 years, with an additional 20 years as Outdoor Education Coordinator, his passion for learning and teaching was extraordinary.Above all, Mike was the family’s heart, cherished by his wife Linda, his children,Terry (Bill), Maria (Jim), Greg (Michelle), Alegra (Tim), and Sean (Jodi), grandchildren, step-children, and great-grandchildren. His enduring legacy of lifelong learning, community service, and unbridled joy uplifts all. Whether you knew him as Mike, Mr. Fernandez, or Miguelito, his spirit will forever inspire us.Donations may be made in his memory to Outdoor Education via the Redwood City Education Foundation, online at www.rcef.org.
Skylawn Memorial Park, Hwy 92 at Skyline Blvd.September 1,10:30 am
