Michael Cunneen, 83 years old, of Belmont, California passed away on August 4, 2021 from a brief illness.
Mike was born October 3, 1937. He and his brother Pat were raised by their beloved parents, Frank and Mary Cunneen, in the tight Sunset District of The City.
Good ol’ Mike was from deep Irish San Franciscan roots. His grandparents had suffered and survived the Great Fire & Quake of 1906. Mike attended grammar school at St Anne’s, high school at Sacred Heart, and college at Cogswell Technical of San Francisco. Mike was always a technical guy. Even as a kid he loved taking things apart and putting them back together to make them work better. After retiring from sales at Varian Company, he started a tech company with his wife, Sally, in their garage. They named it Signet, and it went on to be very successful.
Another one of his passions was restoring old cars. He belonged to the San Francisco Ford Model A Club and was also an active pilot belonging to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)
Along with his family, he dearly loved his Lake Tahoe house and exploring the area with both his Jeep and motorcycle.
Mike lived the American dream. He became a successful entrepreneur, raised a loving family, and he was a genuine, kind man who was extremely generous to all his friends.
Mike is survived by his former wife, Sally, his daughter Nicole MacDonald and her husband Sean MacDonald, his son Ryan Cunneen, grandchildren Briar MacDonald, Raegan MacDonald, Ryan’s daughter Hadley Cunneen, brother Pat F. Cunneen, nieces Connie Chandler, Kelly Cunneen, and nephews Pat M. Cunneen, Garrett Cunneen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.