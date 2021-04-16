Mervyn Jack Covey MD, AKA ‘Doc’, August 20, 1931 - May 5, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at Poplar Creek Golf Course, Par3 at 1700 Coyote Point Dr., San Mateo on May 16 at 1:30 p.m.
