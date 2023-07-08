Merry Maddux passed away June 27, 2023, at the age of 82 surrounded by family and friends after a brief battle with cancer.
Merry, born in Colorado, moved to California where she married, raised her daughter, and worked for San Mateo County as an ultrasound technologist.
Merry was preceded in death by her sister Judy, and her parents, Everett and Elizabeth Eikermann. She is survived by her ex-husband, Paul, daughter, Stormy, her son-in-law, Reginald, her grandson, Ethan, and their family.
A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
