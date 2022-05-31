Merle Ackerly Wolfe passed peacefully on May 24, 2022 in San Mateo CA at the age of 96, with her loving daughters at her side. Her love of music, art and all things beautiful was only eclipsed by her true passions: love of family, care for those around her, and her deep and abiding faith.
On August 1, 1925, Merle was born in Brooklyn NY and raised in Hasbrouck Heights NJ, daughter of Flora May Weaver and Willard Clark Ackerly. She had three sisters, the late Jean Barnard, Claire Sebald of San Carlos CA, and the late Elaine Ackerly. Studying piano was her life passion beginning in her youth and continuing through most of her life.
In 1947 Merle stepped onto a Greyhound bus by herself to come to California to visit her sister, Claire, and brother-in-law, Leslie Sebald. The visit became permanent when she met and fell in love with Clarence “Hap” Navarre Wolfe Jr. of Burlingame CA. They were married in 1950 and settled in Burlingame. Merle and Hap were married for 52 years and raised two daughters, Pamela and Cherie.
Merle’s radiant smile and twinkly eyes could light up any room. She loved and laughed with gusto and shared that abundance with everyone around her. While she expressed her artistry in her piano playing, handwriting, poetry, crocheting, and painting, she expressed her true heart and boundless love with everyone she met with her smiles, hugs, and cheer. Her final words were, “I’m so happy,” and her steadfast faith sustained her as she went with peace into the arms of her Lord.
She is survived by daughters Dr. Pamela Wolfe Kohlbry of San Marcos CA and Cherie Wolfe Hammer of San Mateo CA, son-in-laws Rev. Dr. Chris Kohlbry and the late Thomas Robert Hammer, and beloved grandchildren Dr. Paul Andrew Wolfe Kohlbry, Dr. Marc Christopher Kohlbry, Zachary Wolfe Hammer, and Zoe Grace Hammer, and nieces and nephews William Barnard Jr. (Susan), the late Cheryl Weseman (Wayne), Brenda Adams, Nancy Craig (David), Jim Barnard, Roy Sebald, June Parker (Ronald), Lynn West and their families.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday June 4 at 1 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew, San Mateo, CA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Episcopal Church of St. Matthew in San Mateo or the Salvation Army.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.