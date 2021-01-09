Melba Agustin Morales went home to our Heavenly Father on Thursday Dec. 31, 2020 at the age of 76. Melba was born to Laureano and Josefa Agustin on August 26, 1944 in Paniqui, Tarlac, Philippines. She married her Loving husband, Rodolfo, “Rudy” Morales on February 12, 1974 and have 2 children, Rhonda and Ramir. Melba, Mom, or Mama, as she is known throughout, San Mateo, along with the legacy she had built at The Pantry Family Restaurant, is a strong, loving woman with a generous heart. Her passion and love for cooking is loved by all especially her 5 grandchildren.
